Town by town blizzard update

We will be posting updates on the roads, any power outages and anything else you need to know from each town in the state.

Beacon Falls

— Public Works Assistant Foreman Jamie Gracy said that roads in Beacon Falls are currently treated and passable as of 7:30 a.m. Residents have been staying off the roads. While the town’s Emergency Operations Center is open all day, he warns that some emergencies may have to be prioritized going forward as conditions worsen. The Emergency Operations Center phone number is 203-759-5420 and Beacon Hose Co. #1 on Facebook will have updates.

Griswold

— Public Works Department asks residents to keep cars off road. This morning, the department says that “quite a few” cars have been traveling on roads despite the travel ban.

Litchfield

— According to Public Works Director, Raz Alexe, no car accidents or power outages have been reported. He said there were about “a dozen,” cars on the road this morning. He said they will have 11 plows hitting the streets today, and two additional spare plows.

Madison

— Robert Food Center general manager Zach Fusco said they will be closed today. He said they were incredibly busy all day yesterday as people were preparing for the storm. They will be open Wednesday at 8 a.m. Robert Food Center,