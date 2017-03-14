Travel ban lifted, parking bans remain in effect for New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A rare travel ban in New Haven was lifted earlier Tuesday evening, but a parking ban is still in effect.

New Haven officials took the rare step of declaring a travel ban before the storm. Now, they’re crediting the public for taking heed to the warnings.

The storm didn’t quite live up to the hype in New Haven. Leading city officials to cancel their travel ban at 5:00, but the request still remains, for drivers to stay off the roads.

“Parking ban will remain in effect until further notice. Need to get the snow off the roads,” said Deputy Director of New Haven Emergency Operations Rick Fontana.

Not everyone complied. Over 100 cars were towed in New Haven Tuesday. Public Works crews, fully staffed to work through the night plowing snow with a focus on overlooked streets.

“We’re still doing our best to identify and open up those streets and at the same time push back throughout the rest of the city,” said New Haven Department of Public Works Jeff Pescosolido.

Two huge snow blowers expected to be brought out overnight to remove snow from main arteries.

“Going to start a more aggressive plowing operations with snow blower and trailer dumps,” said Fontana.

City leaders will meet again Wednesday morning at 9 to assess the clean-up efforts. New Haven Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday.