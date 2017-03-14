Travel, parking bans remain in effect for New Haven

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Roads are difficult to travel no matter where you are in the state and that includes New Haven.

News 8’s Jason Newton just returned from a briefing at New Haven’s Emergency Operations Center with the latest on how the Elm City is handling the blizzard.

This only happens in rare occasions but city leaders decided to declare an all out travel ban that went into effect around 7 a.m. City leaders told News 8 that most people complied.

During a city wide conference call, New Haven officials all agreed that everything is going smooth in dealing with the blizzard conditions that have turned more to sleet.

The Department of Public Works have been out in city plowing the roads but there is still a parking ban in effect. There is no word yet on when either ban will be lifted.

