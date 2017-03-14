United Illuminating ready for possible outages

(WTNH)– While there are not many power outages, it’s still early in the blizzard and the wind hasn’t begun to blow in earnest just yet. Michael West with United Illuminating spoke with News 8 to let us know what they are doing to keep your power on.

West says that U.I. has had practice in these types of events over the past few years so he is confident that crews are ready to assist if there are power outages.

They have 330 restoration employees on site ready to restore power in vehicles that are also prepped to take the snow covered roads.

He says the snow itself isn’t really a problem but it is the winds that are stronger than 40 mph. West adds that U.I. is confident in what their updated system can do against the blizzard.