Waterbury digs out after storm



WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of people who aren’t dealing with water are digging out tonight.

In Waterbury, the streets are shining with ice. We’ve seen road crews out since at least 5:30 Tuesday morning trying to treat the streets. They aren’t the only ones trying to put this blizzard to bed.

If it’s been a long day for you than you have something in common with Ronald. It’s his job to clear away all of this stuff from outside the Courtyard Marriott hotel.

As we started looking around Waterbury it is clear some people will have a tough time digging out from the storm. Waterbury’s Director of Operations told us getting Waterbury streets out from under the snow and ice is a job that’ll go into the night.

Because of the conditions out here now and into the overnight hours, the city’s Director of Operations said public schools in Waterbury will be closed Wednesday.