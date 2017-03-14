Waterbury faces the storm at higher elevation

Related Coverage Snow covers roads along the shoreline

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Waterbury is obviously at a higher elevation, bracing the storm.

We are measuring 2 inches of snow in downtown Waterbury #WTNHweather #connecticut pic.twitter.com/IOXhx8hexZ — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 14, 2017

News 8’s Noelle Gardner is out in the Brass City with the latest in the video above. She said she has already seen some spin-outs of cars who were going too fast in the dangerous conditions.

Waterbury public works trying to keep up with the storm! #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/YPxNxV0g7n — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 14, 2017

