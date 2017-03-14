Waterbury faces the storm at higher elevation

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Waterbury is obviously at a higher elevation, bracing the storm.
We are measuring 2 inches of snow in downtown Waterbury #WTNHweather #connecticut pic.twitter.com/IOXhx8hexZ
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 14, 2017
News 8’s Noelle Gardner is out in the Brass City with the latest in the video above. She said she has already seen some spin-outs of cars who were going too fast in the dangerous conditions.
Waterbury public works trying to keep up with the storm! #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/YPxNxV0g7n
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 14, 2017
Plow trucks are ready. Take a look at the NEWS8 radar. https://t.co/fkfsjYxaJ3. #WTNHweather #connecticut pic.twitter.com/zbmgW66iRH
— Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 14, 2017