Weather conditions along I-91 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8’s Brian Spyros is checking in on weather conditions in an area that’s expected to get a lot of snow. He’s in Wallingford just off I-91 to show us how the weather looks there right now.

An inch already on the ground in #Wallingford. Snow/wind is steady, picking up. CT Travel ban starts at 5am. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/OBV4M4wkNu — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) March 14, 2017

He says the snow is certainly coming down quickly and getting whipped around by the wind. He also noticed quite a few DOT trucks along Route 68 as well as I-91 working to treat the roads for the people who have to be out to go to work.