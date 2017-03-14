Who is Considered an “Essential Employee” During a Blizzard?

By Published:
Ambulance in a blizzard (Photo: Big Stock Image)

(WTNH) —  Governor Dannel Malloy signed an order proclaiming a civil preparedness emergency in the State of Connecticut due to dangerous weather conditions. Along with this, he activated a statewide travel ban that began at 5am on Tuesday and remains in effect until further notice. This travel ban only allows those whose services are absolutely essential for emergency purposes on the roads. A fine of $92 will be imposed to those violating this order.

Governor Malloy is also directing all non-essential first and second-shift state employees to not report to work on Tuesday.

The term “essential employee”, as defined by the “Essential Services Act of 2013”, is an, “employee that performs work involving the safety of human life or the protection of property.”

Typically, these workers include police and emergency management personnel, staff working in prisons, hospitals and residential services as well as highway and road crews responsible for clearing state roads and maintaining mandatory operations.

If you’re not sure whether you are an essential employee, check with your employer’s human resource department.

