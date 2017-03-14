Woman found with 78 bundles of Heroin in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was found with Heroin in her car in Old Saybrook on Monday night.

Old Saybrook Police Officers say they stopped a vehicle for travelling above the posted speed limit on Middlesex Turnpike. When they stopped the car, officers found 53-year-old Erin Martha Flynn with 78 bundles of Heroin, prescription medication, and cash. After investigating, officers learned Flynn was on her way to meet someone she had planned on giving the Heroin to.

Flynn is being charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal prescription medication.

Flynn has been released on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on March 21.