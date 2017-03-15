All lanes of I-84 in Farmington open following accident

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three lanes of Interstate 84 have reopened in Farmington after a car accident shut them down on Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, a single car rolled over by exit 37 westbound on I-84.

The car was in the median between the westbound and eastbound lanes.

The accident resulted in the left and center lanes going westbound and the left lane going east bound to be shut down for a while.

Officials say there were no injuries from the accident.

Connecticut State Police and Farmington Fire Department were on the scene.

