Angelina Jolie to teach course at London School of Economics

By Published:
Angelina Jolie
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, actress Angelina Jolie gives a press conference in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. Jolie gave a lecture at the London School of Economics on March 15, 2017, as a preview of a course she'll be teaching at the prestigious school in the fall. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

LONDON (AP) — Angelina Jolie is set to teach a master’s course at the prestigious London School of Economics this fall as a visiting professor.

The London Evening Standard reports the 41-year-old actress and filmmaker gave a preview of her class Tuesday with a lecture at the school’s Centre for Women, Peace and Security. She told the newspaper before the lecture that she was “a little nervous,” but she hoped to do well because the talk was “very important” to her.

The Standard reports that Jolie will be lecturing in an unpaid post in September as part of a master’s program on women, peace and security.

Jolie’s humanitarian work is well-known. She serves as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s