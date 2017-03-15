Ask the Doctor: Weather-related injuries



(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about weather-related health conditions and injuries.

For more insight, News 8’s Darren Kramer spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Some of the questions we asked:

– That snow outside is heavy. What kind of toll can that shoveling have on your heart?

– How long does it take before frostbite sets in?

– What are the early signs of frostbite?

– What can you do to avoid dry, flaky skin and chapped lips?

Check out the video above for Dr. Beth's answers