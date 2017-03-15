Cars encased in ice and snow need to be cleared off completely

(WTNH) — People all across the state woke to find frozen fortresses encasing their cars.

Bob Wernicki of Griswold pulled over at the rest stop along I-395 South in Montville to get the last of the snow and ice off of his truck.

“Just taking off the snow, making it legit, could be hazardous,” said Wernicki.

It was frozen solid this morning.

“I said it’s starting to break up time to get rid of it.”

Solid pieces can cause damage if they fly off on the highway and not just fall off like some did from cars in a commuter parking lot in Griswold.

If you look around, you see a lot of offenders. Cars parking side by side in New London’s Water Street garage had snow covered roofs.

But nothing beats a BMW stopped by State Police on I-95. It was totally covered in snow. Only the driver’s side of the window shield had been cleared. The driver was cited by State Police who posted a picture on Twitter.

Please remember to remove the snow and ice from your entire vehicle prior to driving. #cttraffic pic.twitter.com/SXg79Ffmur — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 15, 2017

“That could be a three pound piece of ice could fly up and crack your windshield,” said Wernicki who pointed to a pile of ice he took off of his truck. “If not the shock factor.”

Not only is the ice dangerous, but it can affect the performance of a car.

“So you really don’t want snow buildup in between your brake calipers and rotors just because it’s definitely going to affect your braking power,” said Carlos Ortiz who works at Auto Zone in New London.

He says ice on the wheel can also throw it out of balance.

“Little vibration, it might be subtle. but when you’re stopping your car might lean left, right depending on how much ice built up stuff like that,” said Ortiz.

His store sells ice scrapers that extend to reach rooftops and a de-icer which can also get off that stubborn, stuck-on ice.

“You can use this on windshields, frozen locks, doors, this would definitely help on any ice anywhere on the vehicle,” said Ortiz who showed us the de-icer Auto Zone sells.

One of the biggest excuses people have for not clearing off the roof of their car is that they can’t reach that snow or ice. That’s why a brush which extends is needed.

If drivers don’t clear it off, it’s a $120 fine and if they don’t clear it off and it hurts someone or causes property damage that’s at least a $200 fine.