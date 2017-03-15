Coastal flooding leaves behind icy mess for Shoreline communities

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Coastal flooding left behind a mess for communities along the shoreline.

News 8’s Brian Spyros was out in Milford where crews will be busy after coastal areas saw a great deal of flooding Tuesday afternoon during high tide.

We have @BrianSpyros in #MILFORD giving us an update on coastal flooding this morning. Busy clean-up day ahead for many! @WTNH #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/hBRbVkWYi3 — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) March 15, 2017

All of the slush and snow left over from the blizzard is now completely solid ice in some neighborhoods like Bayshore Drive, where the roads flooded. While the water is gone, most of it turned into a sheet of ice.

Flooding will however not be a concern for Wednesday.