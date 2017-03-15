Coastal flooding leaves behind icy mess for Shoreline communities

Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Coastal flooding left behind a mess for communities along the shoreline.

News 8’s Brian Spyros was out in Milford where crews will be busy after coastal areas saw a great deal of flooding Tuesday afternoon during high tide.

All of the slush and snow left over from the blizzard is now completely solid ice in some neighborhoods like Bayshore Drive, where the roads flooded. While the water is gone, most of it turned into a sheet of ice.

Flooding will however not be a concern for Wednesday.

