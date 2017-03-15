Committee advances two casino bills

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The tug of war for a third Connecticut casino got more interesting Wednesday.

Two separate votes at the Capitol Wednesday raised the stakes for both sides. The argument that it will save Connecticut jobs in the gambling industry and the nearly quarter of billion dollars the state expects to get this year from Mashantucket and Mohegan slot machines helped to propel two casino proposals past their first crucial committee vote Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers on the Public Safety Committee voted to approve a bill to allow the tribes to establish a third casino at a former cinema complex in East Windsor, as long as the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (also known as the B.I.A.) gives the final okay. The second bill approved would allow MGM, which is currently constructing a billion dollar casino resort in Springfield, to compete with others for a third casino license that MGM says would be better suited for Southern Connecticut, west of New Haven.

“The votes do nothing but move this into a format. It gets it out of committee and keeps the discussion going,” said Democratic co-committee chair Sen. Tim Larson.

The format committee co-chair Larson is talking about is the full House and Senate where debate could be long and contentious. The Republican co-chair of the committee, Sen. Tony Guglielmo agrees even though he is against a third casino.

“Personally, my druthers, I’d vote against both. I don’t think we need a third casino but I think, I don’t think we ought to be making that kind of decision in our committee,” said Guglielmo.

This comes just two days after Attorney General George Jepson‘s written opinion that either of the proposals appears to be legally very risky business and that the state could lose challenges in court and at the B.I.A.

“I trust that the legislature will take into consideration the Attorney General’s opinion, that’s why we asked for it,” said Gov. Malloy, who has reviewed Jepson’s opinion.

The high stakes in this game have brought heavy hitting lobbyists on all sides with Connecticut jobs and lots of state revenue at stake at a time in the state budget process when every dollar counts.