Cops: Scam purporting to be police chief targeting Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Greenwich’s police chief says someone is pretending to be him in an apparent attempt to scam area residents.

The Greenwich Time reports that Chief James Heavey sent an advisory Tuesday saying a scammer using his name is asking for money from area households to support a police organization.

The real chief says the calls are illegal solicitations that aren’t sanctioned by the department.

He says anyone who gets such a call should contact police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com

