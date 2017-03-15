Cruisin’ Connecticut – All Things Irish: Emerald Bakery in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Milford, home of the Emerald Bakery.

It’s the only Irish-owned bakery in The Nutmeg State, and they’ll be serving up over 500 loaves of Irish soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day!

Owners, Mike and Mary McEntee opened the shop in 1996 after working for other bakeries in town.

The couple from Ireland demonstrated how to make Irish brown bread, and Irish soda bread. They say that they’re not able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day until the day after, as they’re busy filling orders.

But the two certainly have an equal passion for their culture and the bakery. The bake shop also crafts cakes, pies, cookies, danish, and green bagels (just in time for St. Paddy’s Day).

Visit the Emerald Bakery: Grancentral Plaza Shopping Center, 1365 New Haven Ave, Milford, CT 06460

