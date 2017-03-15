Cruisin’ Connecticut – All Things Irish: Emerald Bakery in Milford

By Published:
AA8EB3D8D453447DA6D868F8A32139BD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Milford, home of the Emerald Bakery. 

It’s the only Irish-owned bakery in The Nutmeg State, and they’ll be serving up over 500 loaves of Irish soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day! 

 Owners, Mike and Mary McEntee opened the shop in 1996 after working for other bakeries in town. 

The couple from Ireland demonstrated how to make Irish brown bread, and Irish soda bread. They say that they’re not able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day until the day after, as they’re busy filling orders. 

But the two certainly have an equal passion for their culture and the bakery. The bake shop also crafts cakes, pies, cookies, danish, and green bagels (just in time for St. Paddy’s Day).

Visit the Emerald Bakery: Grancentral Plaza Shopping Center, 1365 New Haven Ave, Milford, CT 06460 

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s