East Hartford police identify man killed in snow plow accident

Related Coverage Man dies after being hit by a plow in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the elderly man killed in a snow plow accident in East Hartford, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Willow Arms Apartments at 446 Main Street around 3:10 p.m. to the report of a car accident.

Related: Man dies after being hit by a plow in East Hartford

Police say 83-year-old Daniel Baerga, who lived there, was struck by a privately owned plow truck contracted for the snow removal of the apartment complex.

Baerga was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation by The East Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction. Police say the snow plow driver, identified as 47-year-old Kevin Berry, is distraught about the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.