Ethan Allen Design Tip: Use Color to Shoot for the Unexpected

By Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to color, sometimes more is better.

“Don’t be afraid to mix unusual colors,” explained Sonia Paul, a design consultant at Ethan Allen in Milford, Conn. “Shoot for the unexpected. Just be sure to keep it simple by using only two or three hues at most.”

Ethan Allen offers complimentary design consultations in either your local design center or the comfort of your own home. To learn more about the service, or for for more ideas to inspire your dream space, visit EthanAllen.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s