Fire Marshall: Fireplace starts blaze in Prospect home

By Published:
(WTNH/ Stephanie Simoni)

PROSPECT,Conn. (WTNH)– A fireplace is said to have started a fire in a Prospect home Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home at 20 Spruce Drive around 6 a.m. to the report of a fire. Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly after an observant neighbor reported it to officials.

The couple who lived in the home were able to get out safely. There were no reports of any injuries.

Bethany, Prospect and Cheshire Fire Departments all responded to the scene to help put out the fire.

The Fire Marshal tells News 8 the fire started in a fireplace.

