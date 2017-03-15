Former Blazer Robinson discloses brain hemorrhage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson says he is recovering from a “minor brain hemorrhage.”

Last week, Robinson’s family disclosed that the 50-year-old former forward was being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Robinson issued a statement on Tuesday saying he’s in the “process of getting better.”

“My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery,” he said. “I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I’m improving every day.”

Robinson was the 36th overall pick in 1989 by the Blazers and he spent eight years with the team. He also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during his 18-year NBA career.

He averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

