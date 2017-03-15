Girl’s hooded sweatshirts recalled due to hazard

(WTNH) — RDG Global has recalled one style of their girl’s hooded sweatshirts due to a strangulation hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 2,600 units of the hooded sweatshirt are being recalled. They say the sweatshirt was sold exclusively at Nordstrom stores nationwide and online at http://www.Nordstrom.com from November 2016-January 2017.

The agency says the sweatshirt has a drawstring in the hood that poses a strangulation hazard to children. They say the drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation or an entanglement hazard to children. They say the sweatshirts are polyester and spandex with a sherpa-lined hood with an asymmetric zipper on the front of the garment and were sold in girls’ sizes S (6-7), M (8-10), and L (12).

They say no injuries have been reported, however the CPSC says consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the garment to eliminate the hazard or contact RDG Global or Nordstrom for a full refund.