Gov. Malloy gives blood, urges others to

(WTNH) — Tuesday’s blizzard has caused a blood shortage in our state and Governor Dannel Malloy is urging residents to roll up their sleeves.

That’s what the governor did today at the Red Cross donor center in Farmington. The blizzard canceled 18 blood drives around the state which meant the loss of over 600 units of blood.

“The need for blood is constant. On average, in Connecticut, we need to collect between 400 and 450 units of blood each and every day. We want to encourage everyone who is eligible to come out and donate,” said Stefanie Arcangelo, American Red Cross.

Click here to make an appointment at a blood drive near you.

