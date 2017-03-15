Grueling clean up continues after a unique winter storm

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Scenes on Ivy Street in New Haven, packed down snow, frozen into solid chunks of ice, sum up conditions all across the area in the aftermath of a unique winter storm.

“I mean the sun was shining. Now it’s cloudy,” said Curtis Brown. “No way we can get this done in a day.”

A combination of snow, sleet and rain, followed by a rapid temperature drop, caused nightmares for city crews out on cleanup operations.

“Nightmare for us. Very difficult for us to handle all three of those components and get it done efficiently,” said Rick Fontana, deputy director of New Haven Emergency Operations.

Some streets weren’t bad at all. But a turn on to Newhall Street, brought less than ideal conditions.

“Be patient with the plow truck drivers,” Fontana said. “They are working extremely hard to get the job done.”

City firefighters had their work cut out for them. Clearing out paths for a long list of hydrants required shovels and a pick-axe under these conditions.

“Oh yeah the snow is completely frozen,” said Capt. Sean Reynolds, New Haven Fire Department. “We’ll be out here all day and in to the evening hours until we’re completed.”

It is mid-March, and this day of shoveling has some dreaming of spring.

“Hey, what you going to do? This is Connecticut,” Brown said.

