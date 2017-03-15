Guilford police making online transactions safer



GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Doing business online can be risky, especially if you have to complete the sale in person. Some police departments now encourage people to do that at the police station, where cameras are rolling. The Guilford Police Department is one of them. People do their online business with dispatchers watching to keep both people safe.

Cheryl Buckley sells on websites like eBay and Craigslist. About twice a month she heads to the Guilford Police Department for transactions she has to do in person. That’s what two parking spots in front of the station are for.

“It’s much more convenient than telling somebody directions to your house and getting a neighbor to come in your house to make sure you’re okay,” Buckley said.

Sergeant Martina Jakober implemented the internet purchase exchange location, hoping it would help prevent scams, and possibly even violent crime. People don’t need to call ahead if they want to use the space. It’s under 24-hour surveillance, and the camera recording it can zoom in.

“People who are going to come to a police station and know they’re going to be on camera, in general that’s going to shy away from somebody committing a crime,” Jakober said.

The police department has gotten the word out through its Facebook page. Jakober says the response has generally been positive, though some have been skeptical.

“They said oh, they’re going to come after you for taxes on those sales, or something like that, which is absolutely not the case,” Jakober said.

But for the price of the sign, police hoped this would give people peace of mind. They say dozens typically use it each week, and many keep coming back for business.

“It’s just taken all the fear out of this internet world that we’re in,” Buckley said.

In addition to online transactions people also use the space for custody exchanges. So far there have been no incidents and police have not yet had to review the footage.