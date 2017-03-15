Hartford bar where student fell to death closes

Related Coverage Police identify 18-year-old woman who died after falling from Hartford bar rooftop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford bar where a Central Connecticut State University student fell to her death earlier this month has shut down.

According to the State Department of Consumer Protection, The Angry Bull Saloon has decided to cancel their liquor permit and will not reopen. Previously, the bar voluntarily surrendered its permit after the incident. The Consumer Protection Department says this now closes their investigation into the incident, but will assist Hartford Police with their investigation if needed.

On March 3rd, 18-year-old Taylor Lavoie of East Granby, a CCSU student, died after falling from the roof of the bar.