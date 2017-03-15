Hawaii judge puts Trump’s revised travel ban on hold

(ABC News) — A federal judge in Hawaii issued Wednesday a nationwide temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump‘s revised travel ban, dealing another body blow to one of the president’s signature domestic security initiatives.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson heard arguments in a Hawaii federal court Wednesday and issued the ruling soon after, finding that that there is “significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus driving the promulgation” of the new order and its predecessor.

His ruling prevents core provisions of the executive order, affecting refuges and citizens of six predominately Muslim countries, from going into effect as scheduled on Thursday.

At a rally in Nashville Wednesday night, President Trump slammed the decision as “an unprecedented judicial overreach.”

And the Department of Justice said in a statement it “strongly disagrees with the federal district court’s ruling, which is flawed both in reasoning and in scope. The President’s Executive Order falls squarely within his lawful authority in seeking to protect our Nation’s security, and the Department will continue to defend this Executive Order in the courts.”

In arguing for the restraining order, the state of Hawaii alleged that the new executive order “began life as a Muslim ban,” and that the statements of President Trump and his advisers “provide direct evidence of the Executive Order’s discriminatory motivations.”

“The March 6, 2017 Executive Order was motivated by animus and a desire to discriminate on the basis of religion and/or national origin, nationality, or alienage,” the state contended.

Nihad Awad, the national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement, “We welcome this order as confirmation of the strength of our nation’s system of checks and balances that prevents one branch of government from violating the Constitution or the rights of any vulnerable group. We urge the Trump administration to scrap this Muslim ban entirely because it disrespects both the Constitution and America’s longstanding tradition of religious freedom and inclusion.”

The state also argued the ban would harm its tourism industry, as well as its ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

The Trump administration had argued that the plaintiffs were trying “to impugn the order using campaign statements” and that the court should not look beyond the stated purpose of the revised order, which had been substantially revised to exempt legal residents and current visa holders.

The administration asserted that statements made during the campaign by Trump and his surrogates were “irrelevant” and urged the judge not to look for “secret motives” of government officials in reaching his decision. Judge Watson, who was appointed to the bench by President Obama in 2012, issued a thorough rebuke of the administration’s position.

“The remarkable facts at issue here require no such impermissible inquiry,” Watson writes, referencing then-candidate Trump’s call for “a complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration and recent comments by Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller that the new order would result in “the same basic policy outcome for the country” as the first, now revoked, order.

“These plainly-worded statements, made in the months leading up to and contemporaneous with the signing of the Executive Order, and, in many cases, made by the Executive himself, betray the Executive Order’s stated secular purpose,” Watson writes. “Any reasonable, objective observer would conclude…that the stated secular purpose of the Executive Order is, at the very least, ‘secondary to a religious objective’ of temporarily suspending the entry of Muslims.”

Watson’s order capped off a whirlwind day of court hearings around the country, with plaintiffs in Maryland and Washington State also seeking to block the ban before it goes into effect.

The attorney general of Washington State, Bob Ferguson, whose lawsuit resulted in the injunction preventing implementation of the first version of the travel ban, tonight praised the Hawaii order as “fantastic news.”

“Today’s rapidly evolving events show the strength of our growing coalition, from the eastern seaboard to the Hawaiian islands,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter.