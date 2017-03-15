Ice makes clean up and travel slow going in the Elm City

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Folks spent Wednesday morning chiseling, chipping, and chopping after the snow, sleet, rain and freezing temperatures.

Before the sun came up, New Haven roads were snow packed and slick. The Elm City Public Works Director Jeff Pescosolido says crews spent the morning treating streets and plowing.

He says they plan to bring in the heavy equipment to widen roads and remove snow Wednesday afternoon. When it comes to digging out cars, sidewalks, and driveways, everyone has their own plan of attack.

“Just trying to pick up all the big Ice blocks I can’t pick up with a shovel and then I’ll use the shovel to scrape the ice out from underneath,” said New Haven’s Colin Bond.

Michael Wise said, “Just go after it from each four angles and be able to come underneath and then shifting it over.”

What no one wants to hear, but may have to face, is the fact more could be on the way this weekend.

“I don’t want to do this again, not at all,” said Enrique Avelar.

While you’re shoveling it’s always a good idea to clear fire hydrants, so that firefighters can get to them in an emergency.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s