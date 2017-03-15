Ice makes clean up and travel slow going in the Elm City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Folks spent Wednesday morning chiseling, chipping, and chopping after the snow, sleet, rain and freezing temperatures.

Before the sun came up, New Haven roads were snow packed and slick. The Elm City Public Works Director Jeff Pescosolido says crews spent the morning treating streets and plowing.

He says they plan to bring in the heavy equipment to widen roads and remove snow Wednesday afternoon. When it comes to digging out cars, sidewalks, and driveways, everyone has their own plan of attack.

“Just trying to pick up all the big Ice blocks I can’t pick up with a shovel and then I’ll use the shovel to scrape the ice out from underneath,” said New Haven’s Colin Bond.

Michael Wise said, “Just go after it from each four angles and be able to come underneath and then shifting it over.”

What no one wants to hear, but may have to face, is the fact more could be on the way this weekend.

“I don’t want to do this again, not at all,” said Enrique Avelar.

While you’re shoveling it’s always a good idea to clear fire hydrants, so that firefighters can get to them in an emergency.