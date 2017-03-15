Massachusetts Man Wanted For Norwich Bank Robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police say they know who robbed several banks in the area. They even have an arrest warrant, now all they have to do is find their man. Last October the Eastern Savings Bank located at 257 Main Street was robbed.

The investigation revealed that a lone white male suspect entered the bank wearing a blue and white baseball cap with a blond colored wig underneath. The suspect presented a note to a teller, at which time she surrendered an amount of currency/cash, and he then fled the area. Surveillance photographs of the suspect were obtained from the bank and were used during the subsequent investigation.

During the intensive investigation, Detective Kyle Besse learned of seven other similar robberies and two attempted robberies at banks in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont from September 30th to December 10th, 2016. Information from these investigations was shared among the responsible Police Agencies.

On December 12th, 2016, Vermont State Police arrested Stephen J. Silva, age 45, with a last known address of 664 Page Street, Springfield, MA for a bank robbery that had occurred at the Mascoma Savings Bank in Hartland, VT on December 10th, 2016.

Detective Besse was able to link Silva, who has previous armed robbery convictions, to the Eastern Savings Bank robbery and a warrant has been obtained for his arrest on the charges of Robbery in the second degree and Larceny in the third degree. Silva is currently in the custody of the State of Vermont and this warrant will be served on him at a later date.

Further information may be released upon the arrest of Silva.