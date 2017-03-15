Metro-North Railroad has a modified post-storm schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metro-North Railroad is operating on a modified schedule into and out of New York’s Grand Central Terminal as it recovers from the snowstorm.

The railroad said Wednesday that it will have some combined and cancelled trains. It said customers should expect some crowds and delays. Metro-North had suspended service into and out of Grand Central Terminal at noon Tuesday but restored limited service in the evening.

A blizzard warning for New York City was downgraded but the railroad’s service includes some of the snowier areas to the north.