Mobile Weather Lab: Expect an icy morning commute

(WTNH)– The travel ban is over and many schools are cancelled but anyone heading to work can expect an icy and slow morning commute.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni is out in the Mobile Weather Lab checking out the road conditions.

After snow, sleet, and rain followed by freezing overnight temperatures, you can expect a slow go with slippery roads. A lot of the secondary and tertiary roads are still covered in snow and ice and not as wide as usual. The highways for the most part look clear but may also still be icy.

Drivers heading out in the morning are urged to take it slow and leave extra stopping distance.

