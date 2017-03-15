Need help with your NCAA Tournament bracket? SportzEdge has your back

Villanova's Kris Jenkins (2) celebrates after a championship NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in the finals of the Big East men's tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in New York. Villanova won 74-60. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It’s March Madness, the greatest time of the year. Looking for some help with your bracket? Don’t know which teams to believe in, in this crazy college hoops season? We’ve got your back. We’re breaking down every first-round game in the field of 68, plus looking ahead at which teams will make the run to the Final Four.

Here is a list of games (by region) we’ve previewed so far.

Check back for constant updates Sunday and Monday:

EAST

Will No. 1 Villanova reach the Final Four?

8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Virginia Tech

5. Virginia vs. 12. UNC-Wilmington

4. Florida vs. 13. East Tennessee State

6. SMU vs. 11. Providence or USC

3. Baylor vs. 14. New Mexico State

7. South Carolina vs. 10. Marquette

How far will No. 2 Duke go?

WEST

How far will No. 1 Gonzaga advance?

8. Northwestern vs. 9. Vanderbilt

5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Princeton

4. West Virginia vs. Bucknell

6. Maryland vs. 11. Xavier

3. Florida State vs. 14. FGCU

7. Saint Mary’s vs. 10. VCU

How far will No. 2 Arizona advance?

MIDWEST

How far will No. 1 Kansas advance?

8. Miami vs. 9. Michigan State

5. Iowa State vs. 12. Nevada

4. Purdue vs. 13. Vermont

6. Creighton vs. 11. Rhode Island

3. Oregon vs. 14. Iona

7. Michigan vs. 10. Oklahoma State

How far will No. 2 Louisville advance?

SOUTH

How far will No. 1 North Carolina advance?

8. Arkansas vs. 9. Seton Hall

5. Minnesota vs. 12. Middle Tennessee

4. Butler vs. 13. Winthrop

6. Cincinnati vs. 11. Kansas State or Wake Forest

3. UCLA vs. 14. Kent State

7. Dayton vs. 10. Wichita State

How far will No. 2 Kentucky advance?

