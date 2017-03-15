New Haven Police arrest driver who allegedly fatally struck motorcyclist

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a man they say evaded after fatally striking a motorcyclist during the overnight hours of October 8, 2016 on Whalley and Osborn Avenue in New Haven.

Roger Sullivan Jr., of New Haven, was charged with with felony evading, negligent homicide and making an improper turn.

Members of the New Haven Police Department Crash Team were able to pull evidence together to locate the driver, Sullivan, from that day, and make an arrest.

At 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2016, police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash. Prior to that, officers witnessed the operator of the same motorcycle perform a slow wheel-stand maneuver, in which the bike’s front wheel is lifted and the operator rides on the back wheel. Moments after that, the motorcyclist collided with a car traveling eastbound making a turn from Whalley Ave. on to Osborn Ave.

Witnesses of the aftermath of this crash saw the bike laid down on the road, with the rider ejected. They reported seeing a silver colored SUV fleeing the scene on Osborn toward Blake Street at a high rate of speed, police say.

The rider was identified as Garry Gulledge, a 31-year-old from Oakdale, CT, who died from his injuries.

In the area of the accident, officials found a plastic rocker-panel in the road that was stamped, “Honda”. They also found a discarded McDonald’s cup and bar-b-que sauce container further up the road. The beverage that the cup contained was splattered across the road, police say. One investigator determined it was likely tea, and that it was fresh on the road as no cars had yet driven through it.

On the following day, investigators brought the rocker-panel to a Honda dealership, where they were able to identify it as coming from a 2003-2007 Acura MDX.

Police went to the McDonald’s on the 100 block of Whalley Ave. in New Haven to see if a silver Acura had been captured by the restaurant’s surveillance cameras, which it was.

Minutes before the crash, cameras picked up a silver Acura MDX pass through the drive-through, and the operator purchased a large drink and several other items. A search warrant was obtained to for all receipts and transaction information during the time prior to the crash, which showed a purchase was made with a Visa credit card at 2:02 a.m. Oct. 8, 2016 that included a large sweet tea and bar-b-que sauce.

The camera captured the same vehicle turning right on to Whalley Ave. in the direction of Osborn St.

Police say the cardholder was reached and reported to police headquarters for an interview. A woman said she was the passenger in the grey Acura, driven by her boyfriend. She told police that the two had driven to McDonald’s to get something to eat and on their way home, the woman said she was looking through her bag when she felt a bump. She said the tea flew from the open window, but she didn’t know of a collision. According to police, the woman said she saw the news report of the crash two days later and saw the released surveillance photo from the restaurant.

Police said the woman confronted her boyfriend, and then told the boyfriend’s mother, who advised them to go to the police, but they never immediately did.

Detectives were able to interview the driver, Sullivan, who provided an account of events that were consistent with his girlfriend. Sullivan maintained that he too only felt a thump and didn’t know there was a collision with a motorcyclist. He later admitted he knew the crash was significant, but panicked and that’s why he took off, according to police. Also saying he did not see what it was that he hit.

Video footage obtained from a Whalley Ave. business determined the motorcycle was traveling 47.24 MPH at or about the moment of the crash, police say. It is believed Gulledge attempted to avoid the impact, laid down the bike and was ejected from it, according to police.