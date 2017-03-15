Newington Police looking for suspect in random attack at Mobil gas station

NEWINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – Newington Police are trying to track down a suspect in a random attack at the Mobil gas station on Fenn Road.

The incident occurred on March 8th around 10:30 p.m. According to investigators, a light-skinned, Hispanic male was caught on a surveillance camera lunging at a man who was sitting in his car with his back towards the suspect.

The victim was thrown to the ground, and hit his head on the pavement, knocking him unconscious. The suspect never offered to help the victim who was on the ground for more than two minutes.

The suspect left in what appeared to be a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445 ext. 6317. Or email bcaires@newingtonct.gov and reference case 17-5054.