No injuries after tree falls on propane tank in Prospect

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — DEEP removed a tree after it fell on a propane tank in Prospect.

The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect responded to the area of Royal Crest Drive and Summit Road on Tuesday, after receiving a report of a downed tree.

When crews arrived, they found the tree on top of a 500 lb. propane tank that had an active leak.

Luckily no one was hurt, and firefighters say the leak was not a threat to the public.

Fire crews waited for The Department of Energy & Environmental Department, the propane tank company, and a tree service to arrive to remove the tree.