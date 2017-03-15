No injuries after tree falls on propane tank in Prospect

By Published:

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — DEEP removed a tree after it fell on a propane tank in Prospect.

The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect responded to the area of Royal Crest Drive and Summit Road on Tuesday, after receiving a report of a downed tree.

When crews arrived, they found the tree on top of a 500 lb. propane tank that had an active leak.

Luckily no one was hurt, and firefighters say the leak was not a threat to the public.

Fire crews waited for The Department of Energy & Environmental Department, the propane tank company, and a tree service to arrive to remove the tree.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s