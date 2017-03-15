PD: 19-year-old arrested for stealing car from Hamden gym parking lot



HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say stole a car from the parking lot of the Edge Fitness Club in Hamden.

Police were called to the Edge after midnight on February 2 for a complaint of a stolen car. The victim said he went into the gym to work out and when he left, his car was not in the parking lot and his keys were missing from his gym bag. Police say someone took the keys from his gym bag, which was in an unlocked locker.

On March 10, police arrested 19-year-old Justin Born of Hamden. He is charged with second-degree larceny and held on a $10,000 bond. Born is due in court on March 24.