It is very icy out there! It might take an hour to chisel all of that ice off of your car! Take at look at the video as I explain!

Also, bundle up…it is very cold out there! Take a look at the current wind chill:

Do not expect much of a warm-up! Here’s a look at the afternoon commute wind chill. Brrrrrr

Remember, Spring arrives Monday! At least on the calendar!