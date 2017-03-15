Plane diverts after spilled drink splashes electronic device

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A spilled beverage caused a Chicago-bound American Airlines flight to be diverted to Jacksonville, Florida.

About 150 people were aboard Flight 1090 from Miami on Monday. The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2mpFmJK ) firefighters were on standby as the plane landed at Jacksonville International Airport.

Airline spokesman Ross Feinstein said Wednesday the plane was diverted for maintenance after soda spilled on an electronic device in the main cabin. Feinstein said the device was part of the in-flight entertainment system that included a power port for a bulkhead seat.

Feinstein said the flight was diverted “out of an abundance of caution” and the plane was repaired in Jacksonville.

Feinstein attributed the spill to a passenger. However, passenger Preston Wake of Chicago told the Times-Union a flight attendant accidentally drenched him with the beverage.

