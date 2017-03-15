Safety concerns over high snowbanks



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford plows have not stopped working since the first flake fell early Tuesday morning. With 14+ inches landing on the city, they not only have had to plow the streets, but haul it out of the city. David Choleva commutes in from East Hartford and has noticed.

“They do a pretty good job after the fact of actually removing it pretty quickly, at least on a lot of the side-streets. Within a couple of days this will all be out of here,” said Choleva.

There are still large snowbanks between the sidewalk and street making it difficult for cars to see people and people to see cars. Brian Nichols heads to his car after work and is very careful crossing the street.

“If you’re not at a crosswalk with the walk signal you’re taking your life in your own hands. Because if you’re not going to be able to see whether or not there’s a car coming,” said Nichols.

Witnesses say snowbanks caused on accident on Main Street. Two cars rounding the corner couldn’t see each other and collided. Police say if you were pulling out into traffic and can’t see around the snowbank is out slowly. If you create the accident, chances are it will be your fault.