Snow totals and wind gusts from Tuesday’s Nor’easter

(WTNH) — A large and powerful Nor’easter brought nearly two feet of snow to part of Connecticut. There was less snow at the Shoreline, but the strongest wind gusts reached nearly 60 mph in Southeastern Connecticut. Most areas north of I-84 received at least 12 inches of snow. Cleanup has been challenging across the state because of the sleet/rain that fell into the 4-10″ of snow at the Shoreline Tuesday afternoon. A quick temperature drop caused it all to freeze over Tuesday night. Below are snow totals and wind gusts aggregated by National Weather Service offices in the Northeast.

********************STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL******************** LOCATION STORM TOTAL TIME/DATE COMMENTS SNOWFALL OF /INCHES/ MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...HARTFORD COUNTY... BURLINGTON 19.5 756 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER SOUTHINGTON 18.5 829 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER NORTH GRANBY 18.0 235 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER WEST GRANBY 18.0 717 PM 3/14 BROADCAST MEDIA SIMSBURY 16.3 839 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO AVON 16.0 725 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER FARMINGTON 16.0 741 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO CANTON 16.0 752 AM 3/15 TRAINED SPOTTER GRANBY 16.0 1109 AM 3/15 NWS EMPLOYEE 1 WNW WINDSOR LOCKS 15.8 700 AM 3/15 BDL AIRPORT WEST HARTFORD 15.0 735 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO NEW BRITAIN 14.0 651 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO WEATOGUE 14.0 330 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO COLLINSVILLE 13.9 100 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER ENFIELD 13.7 600 AM 3/15 H20 1.87 IN SUFFIELD 13.0 654 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO MANCHESTER 13.0 443 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER WINDSOR 12.0 134 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO NEWINGTON 9.0 1135 AM 3/14 HAM RADIO BLOOMFIELD 8.0 1115 AM 3/14 HAM RADIO WETHERSFIELD 8.0 1100 AM 3/14 HAM RADIO SOUTH WINDSOR 7.5 1116 AM 3/14 HAM RADIO MARLBOROUGH 7.0 1137 AM 3/14 HAM RADIO ...TOLLAND COUNTY... TOLLAND 14.0 442 AM 3/15 TRAINED SPOTTER SOMERS 13.5 756 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER STAFFORDVILLE 13.5 500 AM 3/15 H2O 1.48 IN COVENTRY 13.0 617 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER ELLINGTON 13.0 738 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO COLUMBIA 12.0 423 PM 3/14 NONE MANSFIELD CENTER 11.0 740 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO VERNON 8.0 100 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER ...WINDHAM COUNTY... ASHFORD 12.0 407 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO WOODSTOCK 10.5 637 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO POMFRET CENTER 10.5 411 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO HAMPTON 10.0 700 AM 3/15 H20 1.30 IN EAST KILLINGLY 9.2 246 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER POMFRET 9.2 630 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER CHAPLIN 8.8 410 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO DANIELSON 8.5 406 PM 3/14 NONE WINDHAM 8.0 355 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO

...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... NEW FAIRFIELD 20.4 903 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER MONROE 16.0 425 PM 3/14 PUBLIC NEWTOWN 12.5 517 PM 3/14 AMATEUR RADIO NEW CANAAN 11.6 233 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER WESTON 11.2 505 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER SHELTON 10.0 716 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER GREENWICH 10.0 200 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 7.1 813 PM 3/14 CO-OP OBSERVER ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... HERITAGE VILLAGE 16.0 900 PM 3/14 FIRE DEPT/RESCUE WATERBURY 11.0 320 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER CHESHIRE 10.5 445 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER HAMDEN 9.9 851 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... 3 NNE NORWICH 8.5 115 PM 3/14 PUBLIC

...LITCHFIELD COUNTY... NORFOLK 20.0 916 PM 3/14 PUBLIC 1 N THOMASTON 19.5 906 AM 3/15 COCORAHS WINSTED 18.5 756 AM 3/15 TRAINED SPOTTER NEW HARTFORD 17.5 645 PM 3/14 TRAINED SPOTTER PLEASANT VALLEY 17.0 130 PM 3/14 PUBLIC 1 NE COLEBROOK 16.6 700 AM 3/15 COCORAHS TACONIC 16.5 1230 PM 3/14 FACEBOOK 3 SW NEW HARTFORD CE 16.5 700 AM 3/15 COCORAHS BAKERSVILLE 16.5 700 AM 3/15 CO-OP OBSERVER 1 S WATERTOWN 16.0 715 AM 3/15 COCORAHS HARWINTON 15.0 627 AM 3/15 TRAINED SPOTTER THOMASTON DAM 13.0 700 AM 3/15 CO-OP OBSERVER

***********************PEAK WIND GUST*********************** LOCATION MAX WIND TIME/DATE COMMENTS GUST OF MPH MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...WINDHAM COUNTY... NORTH GROSVENOR DALE 54 1210 PM 3/14 HAM RADIO 3 NE WILLIMANTIC 48 1209 PM 3/14 WILLIMANTIC AIRPORT

...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... 1 SSW STAMFORD 52 545 PM 3/14 CWOP BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 46 553 PM 3/14 ASOS 2 ENE FAIRFIELD 42 829 PM 3/14 CWOP STAMFORD 41 434 PM 3/14 CWOP ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... WATERBURY AIRPORT 43 255 PM 3/14 AWOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... 4 ESE MYSTIC 59 101 PM 3/14 WXFLOW GROTON AIRPORT 44 712 PM 3/14 ASOS 3 ENE SALEM 40 148 PM 3/14 CWOP