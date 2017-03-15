Snowstorm to effect Bridgeport city services Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport city services are operating on a two hour delay on Wednesday, March 15th.

This is for non-essential employees and it’s because of the snow emergency that happened on Tuesday, March 14th. That snow emergency is still in effect.

Cleanup is continuing on Wednesday to bounce back from the storm.

Bridgeport public schools are closed on Wednesday.

Sanitation and recycling pickup will resume Thursday, March 16th with the normal daily schedule.

Emergency personnel are asked to contact their supervisor and inquire about reporting to your shift.