State offices back open Wednesday

Hartford, Conn.. (WTNH)- The storm system that dumped more than two feet of snow on parts of Connecticut will not keep state workers home for a second consecutive day.

Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that all state workers should report to the regularly scheduled shifts Wednesday, adding that people should allow for extra time to get into the office because of the icy conditions.

Related: Travel ban lifted, state offices to reopen Wednesday

In a statement Malloy said, “I want to especially thank the road crews as well as the first responders for the job they have done around the clock on behalf of residents of our state.”