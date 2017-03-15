State offices back open Wednesday

By Published: Updated:

Hartford, Conn.. (WTNH)- The storm system that dumped more than two feet of snow on parts of Connecticut will not keep state workers home for a second consecutive day.

Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that all state workers should report to the regularly scheduled shifts Wednesday, adding that people should allow for extra time to get into the office because of the icy conditions.

Related: Travel ban lifted, state offices to reopen Wednesday

In a statement Malloy said, “I want to especially thank the road crews as well as the first responders for the job they have done around the clock on behalf of residents of our state.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s