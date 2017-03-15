Tidal flooding clean up in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One day after a wallop from Mother Nature, signs of coastal flooding can be seen all along the Milford shoreline. Even those who have seen some serious storms before say this one was one for the books.

“If we were to go out into the street it probably would have been up to my belly button and I’m not a short girl,” said resident Lauren Varholak.

Lauren’s family has lived on their lot on Field Court since the 1950’s. Yesterday she and her grandparents could feel the waves crashing against the house’s supports.

“It got a little scary at first. We haven’t seen it breech the beach like that in a very long time and I think if, god forbid, they needed anything there was no way we were getting out of here,” said Lauren.

A look down the street shows a debris field. Garbage, furniture and massive amounts of sand and shell washed up against houses and in driveways.

Chris Saley, the Director of Milford Public Works says even he was taken by surprise by the strength of the ocean.

“It was a substantial storm. Like I said, this was probably one of the top ten storms in regards to flooding,” said Saley.

Video sent in through ReportIt shows heavy winds and waves rushing in between houses. For many residents down here this is known to be part of life living along side the water. Despite this last storm’s intensity, Lauren and her family say there is no place else they’d rather be.

“We are below sea level so on a full moon, high tide, we’re kind of used to some flooding so the fact that a lot of us were a little spooked really says something,” said Lauren.

Saley said the city is currently working on a few projects to help alleviate some of the flooding issues, including adding a pump in the area of Deerfield Avenue.