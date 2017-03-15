Trains, planes and buses slowly resume service after travel ban is lifted

(WTNH) — Air, rail and bus travel picked back up on Wednesday morning after a Nor’easter halted most forms of transit the day before.

Shortly after Governor Dan Malloy announced that the travel ban would be lifted on Tuesday evening, most transit providers released statements about resuming service by the following day.

But for some select lines, all Amtrak rail lines will run a modified schedule on Wednesday.

This includes all Northeast Regional and Acela Express lines. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amtrak “strongly encouraged” those with reservations to “monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure.”

Amtrak will also run with limited service tomorrow. We are hoping to operate bus service tomorrow as close to a normal schedule as possible — Gov. Dan Malloy ☘️ (@GovMalloyOffice) March 14, 2017

Metro-North resumed limited hourly service on its New Haven, Harlem, and Hudson lines on Tuesday night.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that full service would resume on Wednesday morning per the regular weekday schedule, and that all customers can expected to be “served within five minutes of their normal departure time.’

CTtransit local, express and CTfastrak routes will resume regularly scheduled service on Wednesday, March 15. Detours may be necessary. — CTTRANSIT (@CTTRANSIT) March 14, 2017

CTtransit also announced all local, express, and CTfastrak routes would be up and running on Wednesday, with only some detours.

Peter Pan service to resume at 5AM Weds, March 15! Select schedules remain cancelled. More info here https://t.co/V7kksYiPdv — Peter Pan Bus (@PeterPanAlerts) March 14, 2017

Peter Pan buses, which had canceled most of its trips on Tuesday, resumed service on Wednesday as well.

Bradley International Airport remained open through Tuesday’s storm, however all flights were cancelled but for some inbound flights on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Bradley had about 40% of its outbound flights and about 20% of its arrivals cancelled, with a number of delays as well. Still, they anticipate flight schedules will return to normal later in the day. Passengers are encouraged to check their itineraries and rebooking options.