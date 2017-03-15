Unclaimed winning lottery ticket sold in West Haven

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The winning lottery ticket for the Connecticut Lottery’s $75,000 cash giveaway was sold in West Haven.

According to the CT Lottery, the ‘Super $75,000 Cash Giveaway’ winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop located on 460 Elm Street in West Haven. The corporation says they are waiting for the winning ticket holder to step forward and claim their prize. They say for selling the winning ticket, the West Haven Stop & Shop location will receive a $750 bonus check from the CT Lottery.

The corporation says the drawing was held on Tuesday, March, 14, 2017 and the winning ticket number is 357486.

According to the corporation, the ticket must be brought to the CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill. The winning ticket can be redeemed up to 180 days from the date of drawing.

The CT Lottery reminds the public that purchasers must be 18 or older, to play responsibly, and to check their tickets.