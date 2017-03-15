Unclaimed winning lottery ticket sold in West Haven

By Published:
Connecticut Lottery headquarters. (WTNH / Josh Scheinblum)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The winning lottery ticket for the Connecticut Lottery’s $75,000 cash giveaway was sold in West Haven.

According to the CT Lottery, the ‘Super $75,000 Cash Giveaway’ winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop located on 460 Elm Street in West Haven. The corporation says they are waiting for the winning ticket holder to step forward and claim their prize. They say for selling the winning ticket, the West Haven Stop & Shop location will receive a $750 bonus check from the CT Lottery.

The corporation says the drawing was held on Tuesday, March, 14, 2017 and the winning ticket number is 357486.

According to the corporation, the ticket must be brought to the CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill. The winning ticket can be redeemed up to 180 days from the date of drawing.

The CT Lottery reminds the public that purchasers must be 18 or older, to play responsibly, and to check their tickets.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s