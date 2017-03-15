United Way 2-1-1 connects hundreds to help during snowstorm

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way took hundred of calls from people who needed shelter and warming centers in Connecticut during the snowstorm Tuesday morning.

Governor Dannel Malloy’s issued a Severe Cold Weather Protocol on Friday, March 10th and it remains in effect through Thursday, March 16 at 8:00 a.m.

If you or someone you know is seeking shelter, you can call 2-1-1 to locate a warming center near you. You can also see a list of warming centers throughout the state by clicking here.

According to United Way, 2-1-1 call specialists handled approximately 300 calls as a result of the extreme cold weather.