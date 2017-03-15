Vets feeling positive after Hope undergoes procedure

Photo provided by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hope, the dog found nearly starved to death in Branford, has been receiving non-stop care.

Over the weekend, officials say Hope began getting sick and couldn’t eat or drink. An ultrasound showed that her pancreas was slightly inflamed, but that her organs were in pretty good condition. They did find an unidentified foreign object in her intestines so they knew they would have to do surgery.

On Wednesday, the shelter posted that Hope’s endoscopy was successful. They found and removed the foreign object, which was a small stuffed animal. Biopsy results should be back next week.

The vets are feeling very positive about Hope’s recovery. They are focusing on her blood levels getting into a normal range and making sure she eats and drinks enough, but does not overwhelm her body.

The shelter says many people are still asking about donations and how they can be made. Donations can be sent online here or mailed to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 749 East Main Street in Branford, CT 06405.

