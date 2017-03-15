Waterbury cleans up after blizzard

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools were closed in Waterbury on Wednesday to allow plow crews to continue digging out clearing school grounds.

The Waterbury Director of Public Works David Simpson said, “To get all of the schools done is about six to eight hours work.”

Cleanup started early Wednesday morning with clearing sidewalks and fire hydrants. Simpson added, “It was a big storm. 14 inches or 16 inches. The crews did a phenomenal job.”

All together, Waterbury storm crews plowed 325 miles of road. By Wednesday morning, all roads were open. Simpson said that the roads will get better each day now that the storm has passed.

Everyday the roads will get better. today the sun will be out and we will get more sand and material on the road.”

News 8 caught up with Alberto and Oscar Mendoza, a father-and-son team cleaning up what the blizzard left behind.

Alberto Mendoza said, “We have to finish this today. I need my truck.” The blizzard did more damage than just snow. Oscar Mendoza said, “It definitely did hit us hard. My window is right there, the second window. My window crack. It was so windy yesterday.”

The Mendoza’s have been shoveling since last night.

Oscar Mendoza said, “We are just going to clear the car at least this one right now and hopefully if it stays sunny it will melt a little bit and maybe later on we can get to it.”

City officials said it will take two more days to clear the snow downtown.