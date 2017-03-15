Waterbury digs out after blizzard

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– There will be a major clean-up effort underway in Waterbury Wednesday.

News 8’s Noelle Gardner was in Waterbury to explain just how intense this dig out is going to be.

Can you see the steps of this post office? Me neither. Big day for cleanup in #waterbury #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/dto0ZnIb8h — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 15, 2017

A number of schools are closed once again Wednesday, including schools in Waterbury, but several businesses are planning to open.

Keep the fire hydrants clear! When clearing away the snow clear at least 3 feet in every direction. #wtnhweather pic.twitter.com/xCY8agIiNY — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) March 15, 2017

Crews are working around the clock to clean up the city but some roads and sidewalks remain icy and covered in snow. City crews have to cover 325 miles of roads and that’s including hilly areas and narrow streets.