Waterford police poke fun after officer locks keys in cruiser

By Published:
(Facebook/Waterford Police Department)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterford police officer locked his or her keys in their cruiser Wednesday morning, and the department had some fun with it on Facebook.

The department posted on Facebook that the unidentified officer rushed out to an emergency call, then locked their keys in their cruiser at the scene.

Police say officers usually carry a spare key on them so they can leave their car running at times when needed. But this officer was sent out on a priority call before he or she could grab their spare key.

Two officers worked together to get the door open.

